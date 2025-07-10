AVP Stars Chase Budinger, Brandie Wilkerson Destroy TMZ Staffers In Volleyball Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

AVP took on TMZ ... and it ended up being a TKO.

Volleyball superstars Chase Budinger and Brandie Wilkerson popped by the TMZ offices on Wednesday ... and to warm up for their games at the AVP League Event in Los Angeles this weekend, they played a few of our staffers on our sand court.

Budinger, a former NBA star, and Wilkerson, a Paris Games silver medalist, faced off with TMZ Sports' Edward Lewis and Conor Hurley in Game 1 ... and while the first point went the journalists' way, it was total annihilation from there.

Budinger and Wilkerson toyed with Edward and Conor, ripping shot after shot after shot. By the end of the game, it was such an ugly 15-5 score, the pros allowed the Joes to add two more players to their team.

Jim Eckhardt and Dylan Berry joined the fray -- but it didn't matter for Budinger and Wilkerson, who continued to pound balls into the sand.

Game 2 finished with a final 15-2 score.

While totally dominant in between the lines -- the two couldn't have been sweeter off of it ... signing some autographs and taking pictures with the day's losers.

They'll have their game faces back on again soon, though, when they head to the Intuit Dome on Friday and Saturday for their pro matches -- and Budinger promised "the best of the best" will be going toe-to-toe for several hours.