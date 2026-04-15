Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Woman In Australia

More trouble for Mark Hunt -- one of the most beloved UFC fighters ever -- the heavy-hitting heavyweight was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a female acquaintance.

"I'm just going to murder you in the end anyway," the 52-year-old MMA legend allegedly texted the woman after a dispute this week in South Wales, Australia, which prompted cops to rush to the scene and take Hunt into custody Tuesday night.

He is facing one count of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm.

Hunt was initially refused bail before his first court appearance on Wednesday, but was ultimately allowed to bond out after agreeing to abide by a series of strict conditions.

The Super Samoan was a fan favorite during his run with the UFC, beloved for his devastating power, and his signature walk-offs.

Hunt last fought in December 2018 in a losing effort.

Mark has faced significant challenges since walking away from fighting, including health, financial, and legal troubles that have severely impacted his life.

While Hunt has not addressed the claim, his legal team disputed the charge in court.