Curtis Blaydes Says He Beat Josh Hokit At UFC 327, Judges Got It Wrong

"I was expecting Herb to pick my hand up."

Curtis Blaydes wholeheartedly believes he beat Josh Hokit during their insane UFC 327 fight ... a bloody, action-packed scrap that's been described as the greatest heavyweight bout ever.

"When they gave us the judgment, I was in a little bit of shock. I was like, 'Dang, I thought I did enough,'" Curtis told Babcock.

Officially, the 35-year-old heavyweight lost by unanimous decision, with all three judges' scorecards reading the same ... 29-28 (2 rounds to 1 for Hokit).

Both fighters were fully on the gas from the opening bell, and they were throwing heat ... with 351 strikes landed in total -- 177 for Josh, and 174 landed for Curtis.

Blaydes and Hokit both required hospital visits afterwards.

We asked CB how he was feeling physically.

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"I feel good. Early on, I was on pain meds. I was on Percocet because I have the orbital and the broken nose, but I haven't had any of those today, so I still feel good."

How about a rematch?

"Yes [I want a rematch], especially the way I feel. I feel like I won rounds one and three, and I know what I need to do in order to solidify those rounds and make it like there's no way the judges can pick against me."