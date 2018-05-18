Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez Time to Wrap Up This Divorce Stuff ... Or Else

Halle Berry Ordered to Court to Finalize Olivier Martinez Divorce Settlement

Halle Berry needs to get off the dime and reach a property settlement agreement with Olivier Martinez or the judge will toss the case.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Berry's got a final notice to appear in court at the end of June to deal with the unresolved matter in her divorce. Fact is ... she and Olivier are already officially divorced -- that happened in December 2016. They also resolved custody issues involving their son, Maceo. The unresolved issue is dividing the goodies, and they've been dragging their feet.

We know there's a prenup, so it may be there are no real issues since they know who gets what, and they've just put everything on the back burner. But the case is still active, and the judge wants it resolved once and for all.

The judge wants them in court next month, and if they don't show they could be fined.