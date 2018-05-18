Johnny Manziel Surfaces In Bev Hills ... After Medical Emergency

Johnny Manziel is back in action after being hospitalized in Texas last week ... returning to L.A. for a fancy dinner with his wife, Bre Tiesi.

The QB looked healthy and sober on his way out of Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills ... where he told photogs he's still working on his NFL comeback.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Manziel was hospitalized on May 7 in Humble, Texas. Johnny says he had a bad reaction to an increase dosage of medication for his bipolar disorder.

Manziel told us at the time it was a very scary situation for him -- but he's moving forward and still concentrating on trying to play professional football again.