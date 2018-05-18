Meghan Markle & Mom Look Ecstatic Ahead of Royal Wedding Day

Meghan Markle & Mom These Smiles Say It All We Can't Wait!!!

Meghan Markle and her mother looked incredibly happy and every bit as stunning ... which should come as no surprise with the Royal wedding just a mere hours away.

Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, arrived at the Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate in Buckinghamshire to spend the night before Meghan weds Prince Harry.

The historic event hasn't come without some hiccups, and that's putting it lightly. As TMZ first reported ... Meghan's father, Thomas, wanted to walk Meghan down the aisle but had to back out because of his heart condition.

Doria was expected to walk Meghan, but Prince Charles took the honors ... at Meghan's request.

As we first reported ... Thomas gave his blessing.