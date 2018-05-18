Paris Hilton I Can't Be Hot ... Without My Bae

Paris Hilton Poses at Cannes After Fiance Chris Zylka Fixes Her Dress

Paris Hilton doesn't need an assistant or stylist on the red carpet to make her look good ... she's got her fiance, Chris Zylka, to help her out!

Chris got down on bended knee (again) as he and Paris strolled down the carpet in Cannes Thursday for amfAR's 25th Cinema Against AIDS Gala. Paris' stunning dress got tangled up, which tends to happen pretty often during the film festival.

Don't worry, he wasn't only on dress prep duty -- Chris actually posed WITH Paris before heading into the event. Yes, it's hard to find a good man, but good help ... that's next level.

Chin up, Chris ... you're following in George Clooney's footsteps.