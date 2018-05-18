Texas School Shooting Parkland Students Respond Slam Trump, Politicians, NRA

Parkland Students Respond to Texas School Shooting, Slam Trump and NRA

Breaking News

At least 8 people have been brutally killed at a high school in Texas after yet another mass shooting in America ... and Parkland, FL students are venting their anger and frustration.

President Trump responded to the shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday morning by tweeting, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

Those words didn't sit well with students Jaclyn Corin and Cameron Kasky, who accused the President of treating the tragedy "like a game" ... instead of doing something to stop them.

Donald Trump does not care about school shootings.



Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings.



Don’t talk to me about the ‘stop school violence act,’ because that does nothing to stop school shootings.



Donald Trump does not care about you or your kids getting shot. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Emma Gonzalez made a an immediate call to action, saying Santa Fe High deserves "more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices."

David Hogg called out other politicians for simply "acting like they give a s**t." Several students have blasted the NRA as well.

Trump just addressed media at the White House, saying, "Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe."