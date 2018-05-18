Royal Wedding Program Still Lists Thomas Markle as Walking Meghan Down Aisle

Either the Royal Wedding programs were printed far in advance, or someone made a huge mistake ... because they're not updated to show Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas, won't be there.
The Order of Service for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding was just made available to the public, and we noticed something wrong ... on page 9 -- there are 20 pages total! -- it says the Bride "is joined by her Father, Mr Thomas Markle, to the High Altar.
We broke the story ... Thomas is unable to make the trip to the U.K. for the wedding because he's recovering from heart surgery. Prince Charles is stepping in his place to do the honors ... which will be a surprise to those going strictly off the program.
FYI, the Order of Service includes full details about the processions, music, hymns, prayers and readings ... and some incidental fake news about Meghan's dad.