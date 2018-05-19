Caitlyn Jenner Alleged 21-Year-Old GF 'Home Sweet Home' In Cait's Crib

Caitlyn Jenner's Rumored Girlfriend Posts Photo on Cait's Bed

Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored 21-year-old girlfriend appear to have shacked up together ... and the proof is all in Jenner's bed!

Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins -- who is also transgender -- have reportedly been an item for several months. However, earlier this week Sophia dropped a massive hint as to just how serious things between the two might actually be.

Hutchins posted a photo of herself lying on a bed with the caption, "Home. Sweet. Home." Look closely ... the bed's headboard is the exact same one Caitlyn's posted many times in the past from her Malibu home.

Sources close to the two tell us 68-year-old Jenner and Hutchins are not romantic -- just close friends -- and rumors they're about to tie the knot are total BS ... but Hutchins' pic and caption seemingly seals the deal on the fact they're at least roommates ... at least.