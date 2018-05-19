Lamar Odom Feelin' Himself at the Club ... Bottle in Hand

Lamar Odom Looks Carefree Partying at Vegas Nightclub

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom looks like he had himself a good time at the club ... tearing it up right by the stage for all to see.

The former NBA star hit up Drai's nightclub at The Cromwell in Vegas Friday night, and fully indulged in the party scene -- bottle and vape pen in hand, dancing with a hot chick ... and more dancing by himself.

Last couple times we've seen Lamar he's told us he's working on 2 different things ... making a basketball comeback, and helping people with ailments get better through his cannabis company.

Clearly he took a break from the hard work to have some fun.