Meghan's Dad Thomas Markle Bursts with Pride and Tells Relatives to 'Shut Up'

EXCLUSIVE

Meghan Markle's dad is bursting with pride over his daughter's marriage to Prince Harry, frustrated he couldn't be there, and has a warning to relatives who can't keep their traps shut.

Thomas Markle tells TMZ ... "The service was beautiful and it's history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand."

Thomas goes on, "My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much." He tells us watching the ceremony made him super nostalgic, saying, "When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her."

Meghan's father tells us he texted her today, telling her he loves her. He says he watched the ceremony on TV from his bed, where he's recuperating from heart surgery.

And get this ... he says, "Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything."

Thomas says because of his health problems he hasn't been able to get Meghan and Harry a wedding gift, but he hopes to do it soon.