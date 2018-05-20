TMZ

Saquon Barkley To Tiger Woods: ... Help Me!!

5/20/2018 12:35 AM PDT

Saquon Barkley to Tiger Woods, 'I Need Some Help!'

Saquon Barkley has a problem that only Tiger Woods can fix -- he sucks at golf. 

Well, maybe "sucks" is a strong word ... but the NY Giants stud rookie running back knows he needs a lot of help on the links and thinks Tiger is just the man for the job. 

You've probably seen the pics of Barkley on the course ... dude looks like a monster with a club -- and he's revealing his new nickname, "Thigh-ger Woods."

"I need some lessons," Barkley joked to TMZ Sports ... "I need more than some lessons!" 

There's more ... Barkley -- who just became a first-time dad -- also talked about being a parent. 

But between changing diapers and training with the Giants ... good luck finding time to golf!!!

