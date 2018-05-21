Caitlyn Jenner & Rumored GF Grab Dinner, Mum on Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins We're Inseparable ... And We Love It!!!

Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored 21-year-old girlfriend were all smiles and chatting it up ... not with our photog, but it's clear as daylight they're into each other.

We got Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins on Sunday leaving Craig's in WeHo, where our guy tried to get some clarity on the nature of their relationship. Watch ... they wait to get inside before we see their lips moving. Rumors are they're an item ... and Sophia dropped a massive hint after this pic of herself lying on a bed with the exact headboard at Caitlyn's Malibu crib.

As we reported ... Sophia captioned the pic, "Home. Sweet. Home." But sources close to the two tell us Jenner and Hutchins are not romantic ... just close friends. As for rumors they're about to tie the knot ... our sources also say that's total BS.