Chris Bosh Supports D-Wade's Movie Career, 'He's Buff & Handsome!'

If Dwyane Wade wants to be a big Hollywood actor, Chris Bosh is ready to buy a ticket ... telling TMZ Sports his friend has the looks and physique to be a real star actor!!!

"He's buff and a good-looking dude," Bosh said about his old Miami Heat teammate ... "He can do what he wants!"

Remember, just a few days ago Wade told us he wants to costar in "something romantic" with his movie star wife, Gabrielle Union, who's been in roughly 40 movies herself!

So, when we saw Bosh leaving Il Pastaio in Bev Hills (after taking pics with fans) ... we had to ask what he thought of his good friend's new career goals.

Bosh doesn't just support his pal -- he wants a cameo!