Johnny Manziel Gets Support From NFL Rookie Stars 'That's My Big bro'

A couple of high-profile NFL rookies are throwing their support behind Johnny Manziel -- with Derrius Guice and Bradley Chubb saying he's a good dude who deserves another shot in the league.

In fact, Guice -- 2nd round pick for the Redskins -- says he's worked out with Manziel and considers him his big bro.

"Everybody goes through things in life, this is just one of those things he had to overcome and he's done a great job overcoming it."

Manziel signed a deal with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and has already moved to Canada to start working out with the team.

He signed a 2-year deal, but if he impresses off the bat, there's a chance he could be back in the NFL by 2019.

Denver Broncos' 1st round pick Bradley Chubb is one of those supporters ... telling TMZ Sports the Heisman winner is a great player and a great dude.

"I hope he does well."