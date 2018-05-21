A.I. Pioneer Mark Palatucci Elon Musk's Fears are Unfounded ... Robots are Chill

Artificial Intelligence Leader Mark Palatucci Says A.I.'s No Threat to Mankind

EXCLUSIVE

Elon Musk's fears of an artificial intelligence uprising are pretty ludicrous -- at least for the time being ... so says a man who specializes in the industry.

Anki co-founder Mark Palatucci -- who's also head of the A.I. company's Cloud A.I. and Data Science -- tells TMZ ... we are far, far away from robots posing any sort of threat to humanity, and to believe otherwise is to believe in sci-fi.

Mark points out ... robots are just computer programs -- made by humans -- so the idea of them spontaneously having minds of their own is simply fantasy. He tells us ... "A.I. is harder than rocket science -- that's why we've been to the moon but we don't have a robot that can take out the trash."

We do, however, have a robot that can run and jump ...

Regardless, Mark says he agrees with Musk about one thing -- A.I. needs to be regulated to ensure safety ... specifically when it comes to technology like self-driving cars.

He also makes it clear he's an Elon fan despite their differing A.I. opinions ... his car order proves it.