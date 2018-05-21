Artificial Intelligence Leader Mark Palatucci Says A.I.'s No Threat to Mankind

Elon Musk's fears of an artificial intelligence uprising are pretty ludicrous -- at least for the time being ... so says a man who specializes in the industry.
Anki co-founder Mark Palatucci -- who's also head of the A.I. company's Cloud A.I. and Data Science -- tells TMZ ... we are far, far away from robots posing any sort of threat to humanity, and to believe otherwise is to believe in sci-fi.
Mark points out ... robots are just computer programs -- made by humans -- so the idea of them spontaneously having minds of their own is simply fantasy. He tells us ... "A.I. is harder than rocket science -- that's why we've been to the moon but we don't have a robot that can take out the trash."
We do, however, have a robot that can run and jump ...
Regardless, Mark says he agrees with Musk about one thing -- A.I. needs to be regulated to ensure safety ... specifically when it comes to technology like self-driving cars.
He also makes it clear he's an Elon fan despite their differing A.I. opinions ... his car order proves it.