Shannon Sharpe Breaks Out Goat Head, Biceps ... For LeBron James

5/21/2018 6:50 AM PDT

Shannon Sharpe Breaks Out Goat Head, Biceps for LeBron James

Breaking News

Shannon Sharpe wanted to rub Skip Bayless' nose in LeBron James' greatness Monday morning -- so, he put on the goat head, ditched his sleeves ... and even busted out a Black & Mild! 

... and it was HILARIOUS (and weird). 

Sharpe LOVES Bron -- Skip's a lifelong doubter -- so ... after James brought the Cavs back to life with a dominating 30-point win on Saturday, the ex-NFL star was hyped about it on FS1's 'Undisputed.' 

By the way, 49-year-old Shannon is insanely jacked -- dude looks like he could still play a couple of downs! 

