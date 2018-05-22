Chris Christie Says New Jersey Will Be Betting On Sports By June

Chris Christie To New Jersey: 'You'll Be Betting By June!!'

People of the Garden State rejoice!!! Chris Christie says you'll be betting on sports in no time ... telling TMZ Sports New Jersey will be making wagers in a matter of DAYS!!

Now that the Supreme Court ruled to eliminate the federal ban on sports gambling ... we asked the man behind the charge when people from his home state will be able to start gambling.

"You'll be betting by June," Christie tells us.

It's a huge turnaround on such short notice ... but CC makes it clear he doesn't want to take all the credit for making it happen.

"Listen, it's New Jersey's success. People in New Jersey paid to fight it for 6 years and we got it done."