NASCAR's Martin Truex Jr. Raves About White House Visit, I'd Never Boycott!

NASCAR champ Martin Truex Jr. ﻿says his White House visit Monday to meet President Trump was "amazing" ... calling it a huge honor he would NEVER consider passing up.

It's a MUCH different opinion than some NBA and NFL players -- but Truex tells TMZ Sports he considers NASCAR to be "very patriotic" and he's proud to be an American.

Truex was invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after winning the 2017 Cup Series title -- and on his way out, he RAVED about the experience.

"Oh my God, it was amazing. The president was an unbelievable host. He showed us everything that he didn't have to show, so it was really cool."

We mentioned the controversy with other athletes boycotting Trump's White House -- and Truex said the thought of turning down Trump never crossed his mind.

"I mean, I think it's a huge honor. Huge honor for me and my team and for them to invite us was amazing, so I would never pass it up."

During Truex's visit, Trump once again brought up the anthem protests, saying "One thing I know about NASCAR and I will tell you, they do indeed stand for the playing of the national anthem."