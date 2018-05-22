Carson Kressley Miss USA Ain't The Holocaust ... Blowback Over 'Sophie's Choice' Joke

Carson Kressley Getting Blowback Over Miss USA, 'Sophie's Choice' Joke

Carson Kressley joked it was impossible to choose his favorite Miss USA finalist -- just like Meryl Streep choosing which of her kids to save -- and suffice it to say, the joke triggered some outrage.

"It's like 'Sophie's Choice'! They're all so good," the former 'Queer Eye' star said of having to pick between the final 15 competitors. "Sophie's Choice" is about a woman forced to pick between the life of her son and her daughter in Auschwitz.

Some people on social media had a big problem with Kressley's comment, one saying, "So I guess if he were living Sophie's Choice, she'd be the saved child & the others taken to be shot immediately? #classless #carsonkressley."

Miss Nebraska, Sarah Rose Summers, ended up taking the crown.