TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Rafael Palmeiro Hits Monster Home Run ... At 53 Years Old!!

5/22/2018 8:11 AM PDT

53-Year-Old Rafael Palmeiro Hits Monster HR In Minor League Game

Breaking News

No, this ain't a clip from 2005 ... Rafael Palmeiro really took a pitcher YARD in an independent minor league baseball game this week -- AT 53 YEARS OLD!!

It all went down Monday night in the fifth inning of the Cleburne Railroaders' tilt with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks -- when Palmeiro hit a BOMB off a pitcher 25 years younger than he is.

Remember, the former Baltimore Orioles All-Star signed with Cleburne earlier this month in what seemed like a PR stunt for Rafael to get some quality time with his son, Patrick, on the baseball diamond.

But, Palmeiro's been ballin' despite being about three decades older than everyone on the field, recording two hits in his third game of the season on Monday.

Cleburne ended up losing 4-3 in extras ... but Raffy and the boys will be back at it in Game 2 of the series Tuesday night!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web