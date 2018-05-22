53-Year-Old Rafael Palmeiro Hits Monster HR In Minor League Game

Rafael Palmeiro Hits Monster Home Run ... At 53 Years Old!!

No, this ain't a clip from 2005 ... Rafael Palmeiro really took a pitcher YARD in an independent minor league baseball game this week -- AT 53 YEARS OLD!!

Don’t believe Raffy homered?



Watch it for yourself 👀



🎥/Garey Wylie pic.twitter.com/l7tNlogv0n — Cleburne Railroaders (@CRRBaseball) May 22, 2018

It all went down Monday night in the fifth inning of the Cleburne Railroaders' tilt with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks -- when Palmeiro hit a BOMB off a pitcher 25 years younger than he is.

Remember, the former Baltimore Orioles All-Star signed with Cleburne earlier this month in what seemed like a PR stunt for Rafael to get some quality time with his son, Patrick, on the baseball diamond.

But, Palmeiro's been ballin' despite being about three decades older than everyone on the field, recording two hits in his third game of the season on Monday.

Cleburne ended up losing 4-3 in extras ... but Raffy and the boys will be back at it in Game 2 of the series Tuesday night!!