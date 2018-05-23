Donald Trump Says Everybody Loves Tomi Lahren

Donald Trump Everybody Loves Tomi Lahren!

Donald Trump showed Tomi Lahren some serious love after someone threw a glass of water at Tomi and her mom.

Trump tweeted, "Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!"

The conservative FOX News contributor was in Minneapolis this week with her mom over the weekend when a woman chucked the water at her ... unprovoked.

Trump may be over his skis by saying "everybody" is with Tomi. Lots of people have problems with some of her views ... comparing Black Lives Matters protesters to the KKK, firing shots at Beyonce for her Super Bowl performance, and calling Joe Kennedy III a "little limp dick."

If, however, Trump is limiting his comment to the water-throwing incident, then maybe most people agree.