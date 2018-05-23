NBA's Kyle Kuzma Not Surprised to Make Rookie Team 'Expected It All Year'

Lakers rookie star Kyle Kuzma says he's honored NBA coaches voted him to the NBA All-Rookie 1st team ... but tells us he wasn't surprised.

"I thought I was gonna get it all year really," Kuzma told TMZ Sports at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

"It's definitely a good honor."

The twist ... his teammate Lonzo Ball (the 2nd pick in the draft) only made the All-Rookie 2nd team -- so, we had to ask Kyle if that would have an impact on their friendship.

"Not at all," Kuzma says ... "That's my brother."

We also asked how Lonzo stays focused with the media circus surrounded/created by his father LaVar Ball ... and Kuzma had a pretty solid explanation.