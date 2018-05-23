NY Jets CEO Fights Back Against NFL Anthem Rule, 'I'll Pay the Fines'

NY Jets CEO Screw The NFL's Anthem Rule ... I'll Pay The Fines!!

NY Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson says to hell with the NFL's new policy on restricting anthem protests ... and vows to pay the fines HIMSELF if his players kneel!

"If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players," Christopher told Newsday.

"There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that's just something I'll have to bear."

FYI, Christopher is the brother of team owner Woody Johnson -- who is currently serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, after being nominated by President Trump.

Johnson added that while he prefers his players stand, he says it's not his nor the league's place "to put restrictions on the speech of our players."

The policy was shredded by critics almost immediately after it was announced ... but it appears Johnson and the Jets have found a workaround.