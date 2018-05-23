Richie Incognito Partied at Florida Bar Hours Before Bills Release

TMZ

Richie Incognito Partied at FL Bar Hours Before Bills Release

5/23/2018 8:57 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

It may not have been an "official" pre-release party ... but Richie Incognito was definitely celebrating at a Florida bar hours before the Buffalo Bills released him -- and TMZ Sports has the footage. 

The offensive lineman hit up SALT7 in Delray Beach, Florida on Sunday where he was in a GREAT mood -- super friendly with patrons and even buying shots of tequila for people he just met. 

So, why was the 4-time Pro Bowl lineman in such a good mood? 

It might have something to do with the Buffalo Bills releasing him from the reserve/retired list the very next day ... essentially allowing 34-year-old Incognito to continue his career with another team. 

Incognito has been mum on social media since the move ... but based on the video, he's in a happy place. 

