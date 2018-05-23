Scheana Marie Look What the Tide Washed Up ... 'BiP' Hottie Robby Hayes!

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Marie Hooking Up with 'Bachelor in Paradise' Guy

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Marie's bathing suit says it best -- now that she's hooking up with another hot reality TV star ... in Hawaii -- yeah, "Living My Best Life" definitely applies here.

Scheana and "Bachelor in Paradise'' star Robby Hayes were strolling through the surf Tuesday in Oahu. Rumors started to swirl they were hookin' up back in March, but they both claimed they were just good friends. We'd say VERY good friends, based on these shots.

Scheana had previously been linked to Rob Valletta after her divorce from Mike Shay.

One thing Robby and Scheana can't deny -- they look good together.