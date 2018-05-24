Arnold Schwarzenegger Let's Go Ride a Bike ... My Heart's Fine!!!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Out for Bike Ride 2 Months After Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger's back, as promised, and looking happy and heart-healthy enough to go for a bike ride.

The 70-year-old actor hit a Santa Monica bike path Thursday and was seen pedaling around with a friend ... less than 2 months after having emergency open-heart surgery.

We broke the story ... Arnold had to have the emergency operation after a scheduled valve replacement repair went awry.

Fortunately, his medical team was prepared and everything turned out fine ... and he looks perfectly stable on a bicycle.