D.A. Rejects 4 Sexual Assault Cases Involving Talent Agent Tyler Grasham

Talent agent Tyler Grasham can breathe a sigh of relief because the L.A. County District Attorney has just rejected all 4 sexual assault cases that have been under investigation.

One of the cases involves an alleged victim who claims he met Grasham when he was 15 and Grasham was 34. The alleged victim claimed they were at a party when Grasham performed oral sex on him. That case was rejected because the statute of limitations had run.

In the second case, the alleged victim was 17 when he claims Grasham plied him with alcohol until he fell asleep. He says when he awoke Grasham was performing anal sex on him. That case was also beyond the statute of limitations.

The third case ... the alleged victim, who is now 25, allegedly met Grasham back in 2014 on Tinder and claims Grasham stuck his hand down his pants. That case was rejected by the D.A. but referred to the L.A. City Attorney for possible misdemeanor prosecution.

The fourth case ... a man, who is currently 20 years old, claims he met Grasham online last year, and they met up and drank. He claims Grasham gave him Xanax and blueberries laced with pot and performed anal sex against his will. That case was rejected for insufficient evidence.