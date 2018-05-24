Kanye West Paid $85k for Whitney Death Scene Pic ... Says Pusha T

Pusha T Says Kanye West Paid $85k for Whitney Houston Death Scene Photo

Breaking News

Kanye West apparently threw down $85k for a photo of Whitney Houston's drug-ridden hotel bathroom that'll now be the cover of Pusha T's new album, "Daytona."

Pusha T told Angie Martinez in an interview Wednesday that his original album art was canned at the last minute in favor of a photo West licensed for the obscene amount of money. Pusha said that Ye put his own cash down on it too since they'd already agreed on something else previously -- telling Push, “This is what people need to see to go along with this music.”

"Daytona" drops Friday, but the artwork was released Thursday.

As for the final cover image ... it's a photo of Whitney's hotel bathroom at the Beverly Hilton, taken after she was found dead in the bathtub in 2006. The room was littered with paraphernalia like a crack-smoking pipe, spoons, white powder, and booze -- which can all be seen in the photo. Ya just gotta look closely.