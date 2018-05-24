Warren Moon Kneeling Rule Was Right Decision ... Not Perfect, But Close

Warren Moon Backs NFL Kneeling Rule

EXCLUSIVE

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon says the NFL's kneeling rule isn't a perfect solution to the national anthem protests ... but in his opinion, it's the right thing to do to turn the focus back to football.

League owners sent shockwaves through the sports world, announcing penalties for any player who elects to kneel on the field while the national anthem is played.

Some were outraged, saying the league is unfairly muzzling the players -- but Moon doesn't agree, and told TMZ Sports it was time to get back to concentrating on football.

"This way all the attention goes back to the anthem and takes it away from the players, which it should be, because the anthem is the anthem and it should stand alone because it's for everybody."

Warren also said the solution wasn't without it's flaws, but was "as close to perfect as you're gonna get," because all the controversy was hurting the business of the NFL.

The NFLPA is currently mulling whether or not the new rule is a violation of the current CBA ... but it's clear Moon is right about the owners wanting to deal a death blow to the protests.