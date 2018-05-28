Chelsea Manning Posts 'Suicide' Photo

Chelsea Manning is physically ok, after posting an image of someone standing on a ledge ... appearing to be on the verge of jumping to her death.

She quickly deleted the post, which was captioned, "I'm sorry." Someone posted on her account early Monday morning, "Chelsea is safe," adding, "She is on the phone with friends, thanks everyone for your concern and please give her some space."

Manning has had her struggles for years. As you know, she's the whistleblower who went to prison in 2013 for giving government files to Wikileaks. President Obama commuted her sentence.

There was no further elaboration on what appears to be a suicide photo. It is also unclear if the person shown in the photo is Chelsea.