John O'Hurley Trump's Memorial Day Tweet Was 'Inappropriate' What Do Ya Expect?!

John O'Hurley Laughs Off Trump's 'Inappropriate' Memorial Day Tweet

EXCLUSIVE

John O'Hurley admits (albeit with a chuckle) President Trump's Memorial Day tweet was inappropriate ... but adds America didn't "hire" him for his decency.

We got John leaving Craig's on Monday night in WeHo and wanted to get his take on 45's self-serving tweet.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

The tweet drew outrage ... from politicians to the Veterans group VoteVets that's more than half a million strong on Twitter. The group responded, "This is the most inappropriate #MemorialDay comment that a @POTUS has ever made. Self-promotion on a day to remember the fallen, and wishing those remembering their deceased loved ones a 'happy' holiday is appalling. #CadetBoneSpurs."

John agrees it wasn't appropriate, but explains why he continues to support Trump.