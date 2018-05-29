Michael Bisping What's Next? 'Taking Over Hollywood!'

Michael Bisping Says He's 'Taking Over Hollywood' After UFC Career

EXCLUSIVE

UFC legend Michael Bisping isn't planning on fading away now that he's retired from fighting -- dude has BIG plans ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'm taking over Hollywood."

Oh, and yeah ... he definitely FaceTimed us from the sauna.

But Bisping's not joking about his acting career -- he's got 3 big action movies in the works including a new 'xXx' movie and a sequel to the Gerard Butler, 50 Cent flick, "Den of Thieves."

39-year-old Bisping says he's truly touched by the outpouring of support from the MMA community after announcing his retirement ... saying, "I didn't realize I wasn't hated that much!"

We also asked Bisping to reflect on his proudest moments in the Octagon (he has two) and name the toughest dude he ever fought.