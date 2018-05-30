Lady Gaga Million Reasons To Walk Away ... Where's the Horse I Rode In On?

Lady Gaga Steps Out In Jockey Helmet

Lady Gaga's outfit screamed that she was off to the races, when all she was really doing was heading out for another day of work at the studio.

Gaga was spotted Wednesday afternoon leaving her NYC home in a jockey helmet. She's been recording new music at Electric Lady Studios in the Big Apple, but we're gonna say she overdressed for a day at the office.

Gaga's a huge horse enthusiast and often rides around her other home, miles away in Malibu. As for the helmet ... it'll come in handy for riding in an NYC cab, which can also be brutal.