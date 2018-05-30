NOFX Makes Tasteless Joke About Vegas Massacre and Country Fans

NOFX Good That Country Fans, Not Punk Fans Got Shot ... In Vegas Massacre

NOFX crossed the line in a big way Sunday in Vegas, when they made a crack about the Vegas shooting, saying the silver lining was that the people killed were country fans and not punk fans.

The band was playing the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, and when they finished a song frontman Fat Mike said, "We played a song about Muslims and we didn't get shot. Hooray."

But, it didn't end there ... another band member jumped in and said, "I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you are in a country band."

And it got even worse ... "That [the massacre] sucked, but at least they were country fans and no punk rock fans."

Some audience members audibly recoiled, but the singer then jumped in, "You were all thinking it."

58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.