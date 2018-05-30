Rudy Giuliani Says Yankee Fans Booed Him Cause They Love Him

Rudy Giuliani says his feelings aren't at all hurt he got BOOED ON HIS BIRTHDAY in Yankee stadium ... telling TMZ Sports the boo birds are a sign of affection in the Big Apple.
"I know Yankee fans ... they boo you when they love you," the former NYC mayor tells TMZ Sports.
@Yankees fans boo @RudyGiuliani on his birthday pic.twitter.com/e6FeFxk2FH— Muck Savage (@the_irishpsycho) May 28, 2018
We got RG out in D.C. and he told us he wasn't bothered by the booing one bit. He even laughed about it!
The good news ... ex-Yankees star Johnny Damon still has his back -- and told TMZ Sports why he'll always get love in New York.