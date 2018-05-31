Johnny Manziel Has No Chance Of Starting Week 1 In CFL, Coach Says

Johnny Manziel No Chance Of Starting Week 1 ... CFL Coach Says

#ComebackSZN will officially begin on the bench.

Johnny Manziel's Canadian Football League coach told reporters Thursday the former Heisman Trophy winner has ZERO chance of being the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Week 1 starter next month.

Check out Ticats coach June Jones' exchange with a reporter on the matter:

Q: "Is there any scenario that Manziel could push [Jeremiah] Masoli for the No. 1 job? Like if Jeremiah's healthy Week 1, is he going to start?"

Jones: "[Laughs] Absolutely, absolutely."

Q: "So there's no scenario that --"

Jones: "No."

FYI ... this ain't a surprise, at least not in Vegas. Johnny's odds of being the starter were +200.

As for Manziel, he's takin' it in stride, telling reporters: "I feel like I'm in a great situation and in time things will work themselves out."

Manziel's first in-game work in the CFL will begin Friday in the team's first preseason game.

We can't wait to watch ... even if No. 2 is No. 2 on the depth chart.