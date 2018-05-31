Morgan Freeman Back to Work

Morgan Freeman Returns to Work Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Morgan Freeman's keeping his head down -- as he fights back against the sexual harassment allegations -- and focusing on his J-O-B ... making movies.

The actor was spotted on set of "The Poison Rose" Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia ... carrying on with filming his scenes the week after CNN reported multiple women are accusing him of sexual misconduct.

As we reported ... Freeman's lawyers lashed out at CNN, calling the story "the product of malicious intent, falsehoods, slight-of-hand, an absence of editorial control, and journalistic malpractice." CNN says it stands by its story.

'Poison Rose' also stars John Travolta, Peter Stormare, and Kat Graham ... but Morgan's colorful trucker hat definitely makes him stand out on set.