Samantha Bee Rips Ivanka Trump: 'You Feckless C***'

Samantha Bee Calls Ivanka Trump a 'Feckless C***' on 'Full Frontal'

Samantha Bee went in hard on Ivanka Trump, calling her a "feckless c***" who needs to do something about her father's actions in the White House.

Bee dropped the bombshell during her show, 'Full Frontal,' Wednesday night. She ripped Ivanka for posting a picture with her son on social media amid reports President Trump's administration is separating children from families crossing the border.

Samantha calls Ivanka's post the second most offensive tweet this week -- Roseanne takes that cake, of course.

As you'd expect ... Samantha's taking a lot of heat, especially from the Right, for her choice of words. It arguably got worst when she described what Ivanka should do -- or wear, to be precise -- to convince the President to change his immigration policy.