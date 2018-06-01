ABC 'Roseanne' Reboot Discussions Centered Around Sara Gilbert

ABC in Talks to Reboot 'Roseanne' Centered Around Sara Gilbert

EXCLUSIVE

"Roseanne﻿" may be on the verge of rising from the dead with a second reboot, but this time centered around Sara Gilbert's character ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the powers that be at ABC are exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne.

We're told Sara's been calling cast members to gauge their interest in the event ABC gives the reboot the green light. We're told John Goodman is "very interested."

Our sources say Tom Werner, who produced "Roseanne" through his company Carsey-Werner, is involved in the effort to reboot the show around Sara.

What's more ... ABC is desperately trying to salvage the jobs of those who were affected by its swift decision to cancel the show earlier this week ... especially for the writers and crew.

ABC canceled the show almost immediately after Roseanne tweeted President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett is the spawn of the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes."