Arnold Schwarzenegger Picture of Health ... After Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the Picture of Health After Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger looked anything but the worse for wear Friday as he strolled out of his Santa Monica office building.

The former Cali Guv looks remarkably healthy ... just 2 months after undergoing a procedure to replace a pulmonic valve ... this the result of a heart defect.

His skin tone underscores his recovery. Dude is fully back at the gym and pretty much fully back to the normal routine.

The 70-year-old has been tooling around on his bicycle all week. BTW ... riding a bike in L.A. traffic ... way more dangerous than heart surgery.