Chris Rock Gives Hilarious Intro At Kanye's Wyoming Album Launch

Chris Rock gave a ridiculously funny intro for Kanye West as the rapper premiered his new album Thursday night in Wyoming.

Rock addressed the hundreds of Kanye fans at Diamond Cross Ranch and hit both some humorous and serious points. The comedian stressed the importance of rap -- saying it was the first form of art created by freed black men.

The comedian then turned his attention to an alleged encounter he had with a moose ... you just gotta listen, trust us.