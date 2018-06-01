LeAnn Rimes Down to Collaborate with Danielle Bregoli

LeAnn Rimes Down to Collab w/ Danielle Bregoli!!

Danielle Bregoli might not have known who LeAnn Rimes was, but LeAnn definitely knows who she is ... and on top of that, she's down to collaborate with Bhad Bhabie!!

We got LeAnn heading into the Abbey in WeHo on Thursday night and told her we schooled Danielle on LeAnn's legacy. After all, Danielle had just become the youngest female artist since '97 to score 3 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Last person to do it? LeAnn.

But when we told Danielle about this she wondered who LeAnn Rimes was ... asking if she's Busta Rhymes' sister. Hilarious.

Check it out ... LeAnn's down to hook up with Danielle in the studio. And all we can say ... wonder what they'll come up with to blend their unique styles.

BTW ... LeAnn was SLAYING on her way to the Abbey. Pure fire.