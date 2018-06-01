Russian Cosmonauts Bust Out Soccer Tricks In Space!!!

Russian Cosmonauts Soccer Tricks In Space!

Ever seen a bicycle kick in zero gravity? Well, you have now ...

A couple of Russian cosmonauts somehow got an official 2018 World Cup soccer ball on board the International Space Station ... and what ensued is pretty amazing!

Check out the spaced-out trick shot video -- featuring cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemyev doing sideflips, backflips and upside down acrobatics while trying to score on each other.

The World Cup starts on June 14 in Russia and features 32 teams from around the globe.

But, not the United States though ... because we couldn't beat Trinidad and Tobago.

Dammit ...