'Cruel Intentions' Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Hit Up Pink Concert

People usually say WTF gratuitously ... but in this case, WTF!!!

"Cruel Intentions" co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair went to a Pink Concert Friday night at The Forum in L.A. ... and it just doesn't seem real.

Sarah is 41 and Selma is 45, which just doesn't track with the pic.

The 2 women, who clearly coordinated their outfits, took their daughters to the concert.

BTW ... the movie came out in 1999. It seems Kathryn has forgiven Cecile for telling everyone about that whole "cocaine-in-the-rosary" thing.