Oprah Buys Island Estate in Washington State for Over $8 Million

Oprah Winfrey is now a Pacific Northwest land owner, but you'll have to take a ferry to find her new crib ... and she dropped major coin to keep it that way.

O just bought a sprawling 43-acre estate on Orcas Island tucked away in an inlet, north of Seattle. The property she purchased is known as Madroneagle, and she spent $8.275 million to have it all to herself.

The estate comes with a main house, a guest house, a gazebo with glass walls, a barn and workshop, a sauna and a craft shed. The main house is 3 stories with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The guest house is also a 4 bed, 3 bath, but significantly smaller in square footage.

Sources close to the deal tell us Oprah never set foot on the island to see the new pad in person. She clearly read enough to pull the trigger, though. We don't know if she's planning to actually live there part-time, but it looks like she should!

Fun fact: The island is known as a hot spot for whale watching. It's in the name, after all.