Allen Iverson Out at BIG3, No Time for Coaching Gig

Allen Iverson is leaving Ice Cube's BIG3 league -- at least for now -- claiming he's got too much other stuff going on and no time to fulfill his duties as the coach of 3's Company.

"I have informed the @thebig3 that I will not coach this year and they support me in this decision," The Answer said on Wednesday.

"However, do know that this does not end my association or support of the league and I will attend games this season whenever able."

A.I. was suspended as a player/coach last season when he failed to show up to a game because he was on a gambling binge.

But, A.I. says there's no bad blood with the league ... and he's "forever grateful" for the opportunity.

"I wish the league the players, coaches and fans continued success this and every season that follows."