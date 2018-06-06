Eagles Coach Doug Pederson Was 'Looking Forward' to White House Visit

Eagles Coach Doug Pederson On White House Visit: I Was 'Looking Forward' to It

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says he was "looking forward" to visiting the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl victory ... and seemed kinda bummed it didn't happen.

"I was looking forward to it," Pederson said at a Wednesday news conference ... "You win a world championship ... you wanna be recognized that way."

When asked if other teams should boycott the White House after the drama that surrounded his team, Pederson said he can't speak for other teams, but reiterated ... "I was looking forward to it."

Pederson also says his team is "united" and trying to put all of the Donald Trump drama behind them so they can focus on the season.