Dennis Graham Goes Where Drake Won't and Shades Pusha T

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, is throwing gasoline on a fire that's supposedly extinguished ... by taking some shots at his son's rap rival, Pusha T.

We got Dennis leaving Delilah on Wednesday night in WeHo and wanted to ask him something about Pusha. As we told you ... Drake's had a new diss track locked and loaded, but didn't release it after J Prince told him to stand down.

Dennis, apparently, didn't get that message. Now, we're not saying this even rises to the level of "Duppy Freestyle" ... it's more like Dad-style shade.

Still, Dennis claims Pusha's just not on his radar. Or so he claims.